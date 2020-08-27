Der Deutsche Hotel- und Gaststättenverband (Dehoga) schlägt Alarm. Wenn mit dem Herbst das Schmuddelwetter einzieht, werden manche Gäste ausbleiben, weil sie sich vor einer Ansteckung mit dem Coronavirus durch Aerosole in Innenräumen fürchten. Zudem sind in den meisten Restaurants durch die Mindestabstände Sitzplätze verloren gegangen. Während man im Sommer auf Terrassen und Biergärten ausweichen kann, ist ein rentabler Betrieb für viele Wirte in den kommenden Monaten daher schwierig.