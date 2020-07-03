Rabattschlacht bei Lebensmitteln: Dieser neue Rundweg soll zeigen, warum unser Essen seinen Preis hat

Von Matthias Jansen undIngeborg Wagner

Die Supermärkte Aldi und Rewe ziehen an den Aesculap-Kreisel. Die Bauarbeiten sind bereits im Gange. Auch in der Stockacher Straße tut sich was: Der Einkaufsmarkt Lidl will neu bauen und vom jetzigen Standort in der Stockacher Straße 118 weiter an den Stadtrand umsiedeln – ans Kleine Öschle, auf Höhe der Einmündung Bodenseestraße. Dort, wo früher das Autohaus Nagel war.

Die Planungen sind seit Montag, 6. Juli, und noch bis Freitag, 14. August, öffentlich bei der Stadt Tuttlingen einsehbar, denn der Bebauungsplan muss geändert werden.