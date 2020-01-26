Fahrzeug brennt in Stafflangen

Bad Waldsee wählt einen neuen Bürgermeister und viele Bad Waldseer haben am Sonntag von ihrem Stimmrecht Gebrauch gemacht. Das Ergebnis wird der amtierende Bürgermeister Roland Weinschenk im Anschluss an die Auszählung in der Stadthalle verkünden. Das Ergebnis wird gegen 19 Uhr erwartet.

Während die einen Wähler schon seit Wochen ihren klaren Favoriten gefunden und sich bei der Abgabe ihrer Stimme folglich leicht getan haben, grübelten andere Wähler bis kurz vor Schluss.