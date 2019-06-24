Dieses eine Detail sorgt in Biberacher Einbahnstraße für große Irritationen

Von Gerold Bauer

In einer gemeinsamen Leistung ist es der Feuerwehr und dem THW schon früher als erwartet gelungen, das flammende Inferno in Durlangen in den Griff zu bekommen.

Dort war am Donnerstag gegen 1.40 Uhr eine Industriehalle in Brand geraten. Am Freitagnachmittag ist das letzte der Einsatzfahrzeuge abgerückt.

Der Durlanger Feuerwehrkommandant Achim Hägele, dem bei diesem Großbrand die Einsatzleitung oblag, drehte am Freitagnachmittag nochmals eine letzte Runde um die Überreste der abgebrannten Lagerhalle und überzeugte sich ...