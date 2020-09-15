Darum diskutiert Biberach nicht über Heizpilze

Aufruhr am frühen Morgen in Tuttlingen: Die Kriminalpolizei ist seit dem Dienstagmorgen mit umfangreichen Ermittlungen an der Hermannstraße beschäftigt.

„Wir ermitteln wegen eines möglichen Tötungsdelikts. Ein Mann, der noch identifiziert wurde, ist heute Morgen gegen 5.30 Uhr in der Hermannstraße tot aufgefunden worden“, sagte Sandra Kratzer vom Polizeipräsidium Konstanz auf Nachfrage unserer Zeitung.

Die Straße ist mit Sichtschutzwänden abgeschirmt, Polizeibeamte in weißen Ganzkörperanzügen sind seit den Morgenstunden ...