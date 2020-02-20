Bilder- und Videoblog: So bunt war der Fasnetsdonnerstag in der Region

Jugendarbeiter in Ravensburg sind alarmiert. Kaum ist es gelungen, das Komasaufen unter Jugendlichen ein Stück zurückzudrängen, wird ein anderes Problem ständig größer: Immer mehr Schüler konsumieren sogenannte neue psychoaktive Substanzen (NPS), die nach Einschätzung von Experten enorm gefährlich sind. Der Arbeitskreis kommunale Jugendarbeit will jetzt mit einem Präventionsprojekt in der Stadt gegensteuern.

„Die Berichte, die uns erreichen, sind teilweise erschreckend“, sagt Thomas Ritsche vom Amt für Schule, Jugend und Sport.