Ein dramatischer Unfall hat sich am Mittwochnachmittag auf dem Bodensee bei Lindau ereignet. Ein Mann versuchte einen anderen zu retten, geriet selbst in Not und starb kurz darauf. Nach dem zweiten suchte die Polizei bis in die späten Abendstunden. Am Donnerstag wird die Suche nun fortgesetzt, wie die Polizei in Lindau auf Anfrage der Lindauer Zeitung berichtet.

"Wir sind noch dabei zu ermitteln, um den Suchort enger eingrenzen zu können", sagte ein Sprecher der Polizei.