Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Im Fall der getöteten Kinder in Solingen haben die Ermittler Haftbefehl für die Mutter beantragt. Der Vorwurf laute auf Mord in fünf Fällen, sagte Staatsanwalt Heribert Kaune-Gebhardt am Freitag. Die 27-Jährige sei nach einem mutmaßlichen Suizidversuch weder vernehmungs- noch haftfähig - deshalb könne das zuständige Gericht über den beantragten Haftbefehl noch nicht entscheiden.

Der Mord an den Kindern hat weithin Bestürzung ausgelöst.