Quarantäne des ZfP-Demenzheims in Schussenried aufgehoben

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Baden-Württemberg geht wegen der ungebremst steigenden Corona-Infektionen nach Weihnachten bis mindestens 10. Januar in den Lockdown. Ministerpräsident Winfried Kretschmann (Grüne) kündigte am Freitag an, zur Not eine gemeinsame Lösung mit den Nachbarländern Baden-Württembergs anstreben zu wollen, sofern keine bundeseinheitliche Lösung gefunden werden könne. Wie genau der Lockdown aussehen soll, blieb zunächst offen.

„Die Lage ist leider alarmierend“, betonte Kretschmann.