Mitarbeiten im Museumsdorf Kürnbach: So ist der Alltag von Freiwilligendienstlern

In einem Mehrfamilienhaus an der Wangener Straße in Zaisenhofen bei Kißlegg kam es am Mittwochabend zu einem Brand.

Ein technischer Defekt am Kühlschrank führte laut Polizei zu den Brand in der Dachgeschosswohnung des Hauses. Das Feuer brach, wie die Polizei in einer Mitteilung schreibt gegen 21.50 Uhr aus. Die Bewohner dieser Wohnung waren nicht zu dem Zeitpunkt nicht daheim.

Das Ehepaar, welches die untere Etage bewohnt, wurde von den Nachbarn auf das Feuer aufmerksam gemacht und konnte sich dadurch noch vor ...