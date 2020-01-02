Tettnanger Montagsmaler stellen aus

Die Stärke der Ostalb-Region ist zugleich auch ihre Schwäche: die Abhängigkeit von der Zuliefererindustrie. Die CDU-Abgeordneten Roderich Kiesewetter und Winfried Mack warnen davor, die Automobilbranche zu verteufeln.

Die Krise in der Automobilindustrie macht sich auf der Ostalb immer mehr bemerkbar. Der Stellenabbau bei Bosch, Magna und Osram hat das deutlich gemacht. Ein Blick in die Statistik zeigt die Brisanz der aktuellen Entwicklung: Im Dezember haben im Bezirk der Agentur für Arbeit in Aalen (Ostalbkreis und Kreis ...