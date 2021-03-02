Johann Brugger ist gestorben

Baden-Württembergs Ministerpräsident Kretschmann hat vor der Ministerpräsidentenkonferenz am Mittwoch angekündigt, Baumärkte auf jeden Fall zu öffnen. Dieser bereits erfolgte Schritt in Bayern setze ihn in der Sache unter Druck, sagte Kretschmann am Dienstag bei einer Regierungspressekonferenz in Stuttgart.

Als Beispiel nannte der Ministerpräsident die Lage an der bayrischen Grenze in Ulm und Neu-Ulm.

„Die Stadt Ulm ist durch Napoleon getrennt worden.