Cora Otté ist ab jetzt Gemeinderätin in Langenargen

In Baden-Württemberg steigt die Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen erheblich an. Rund 35.000 Menschen befinden sich deshalb aktuell in häuslicher Quarantäne. Nun sollen Mitarbeiter der Ordnungsämter von Mittwoch bis Donnerstag verstärkt überprüfen, ob sich Betroffene an ihr Quarantäne-Auflagen halten. Die Kontrollen finden telefonisch oder Vor-Ort statt.

Die rigorose Einhaltung der Quarantäneverpflichtungen sei eine der unabdingbaren Voraussetzungen dafür, dass unsere Gesellschaft das Corona-Virus wieder eindämmen und zurückdrängen ...