Den Mund zu voll genommen: Ringelnatter übernimmt sich mit Kröte

Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Vergangene Woche erbeuteten Unbekannte eine größere Menge Bargeld, als sie in einer Laupheimer Bank einen Geldautomaten knackten (wir berichteten). In Achstetten scheiterten die vermutlich selben Täter. Staatsanwaltschaft und Polizei suchen die Täter mit Lichtbild: Wer hat sie gesehen?

Wie bereits berichtet, gelang es bislang unbekannten Tätern in der Nacht zum Donnerstag vergangene Woche in der Bank in der Leibnizstraße in Laupheim einen Geldautomaten zu knacken und das darin vorhandene Bargeld zu entwenden.