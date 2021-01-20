Malteser bieten Fahrt zum Impfzentrum an

Das Foto zeigt eine wunderschöne junge Frau. Perfekt gestylt, mit einem Glas Weißwein in der Hand, steht Susann Rek am winterlichen Bodensee in Nonnenhorn. Neben ihr steht ein Teller mit Shrimps auf einer Stele. Ein Bild wie aus einem Lifestyle-Magazin.

Ihr gemütlicher hellblauer Schlabberstrickpulli bildet einen bodenständigen Gegensatz zu ihren streng zurückgebundenen Haaren und dem professionell geschminkten Gesicht. Ein feines Lächeln.