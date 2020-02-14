Es wird nicht ruhig um das Ravensburger Traditionslokal Bärengarten. Zum 1. April gibt es erneut einen Pächterwechsel. Nach einigen Renovierungsarbeiten soll die Gaststätte danach wieder aufmachen – mit verlässlichen, regelmäßigen Öffnungszeiten, wie es heißt.

Im April übernimmt die Pucurica Stippe GbR den Bärengarten. Das operative Geschäft liegt dann in den Händen von Amir Pucurica, der in Ravensburg das Restaurant Pucci in der Schussenstraße betreibt.