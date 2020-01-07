Spatzen starten in die Vorbereitung

Der SSV Ulm 1846 Fußball meldet sich zurück aus dem Weihnachtsurlaub. Am Dienstag, 7. Januar, startet die Mannschaft von Trainer Holger Bachthaler in die Vorbereitung auf den Rest der Saison in der...

