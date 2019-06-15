Hier lassen sich bald Sport Bauknecht, Becka Beck und Burger King nieder

Der Bodensee ist kurz vor dem Überlaufen. Am Freitagvormittag hatte der Pegelstand die Marke von 4,70 Metern erreicht, durch Schneeschmelze und Niederschlag wird er am Wochenende wahrscheinlich weiter steigen. Die Stadt hält 5000 Sandsäcke im Bauhof bereit. Denn vor allem am Kleinen See könnte es kritisch werden.

Die Österreicher treffen bereits seit Tagen Vorbereitungen für ein eventuelles Hochwasser. Einige Pumpen haben die Nachbarn aufgebaut, manche davon laufen sogar schon.