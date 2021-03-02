Die Geschichte Merklingens – Straße für Straße

Das neunjährige Mädchen, das zusammen mit einem elfjährigen Mädchen Donnerstagabend, auf der Schuraer Straße in Spaichingen von einem Auto angefahren und lebensgefährlich verletzt worden war, hat es nicht geschafft. Die Kleine ist am Montagnachmittag in einer Unfallklinik in Tübingen gestorben. Das berichtet die Polizei und fügt an: „In Gedanken bei den Eltern und Angehörigen“.

Wie berichtet war die Neunjährige zusammen mit der Elfjährigen, die beiden sind keine Geschwister, vom Grund kommend auf der Fußgängerfurt bei „Grün“ in ...