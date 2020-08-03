TSG-Fußballchef Michael Schleicher und seine Sara sagen Ja zueinander

Von IPF- UND JAGST-ZEITUNG

In Crailsheim ist es am Montagnachmittag zu heftigen Regenfällen gekommen. Mehrere Keller sind laut einer Polizeimeldung vollgelaufen. Die Feuerwehr sei an mehreren Orten im Einsatz gewesen.

In einem Video, das der Schwäbische.de zugespielt wurde, ist zu sehen, wie mehrere Autos mit dem schnell steigenden Wasser auf der Straße zu kämpfen hatten. Laut Polizeibericht steckte ein Mann mit seinem Fahrzeug in einer Unterführung in der Gaildorfer Straße fest.