TSG Ehingen spielt in Langenenslingen

Das Landratsamt ruft öffentlich all diejenigen dazu auf, sich in Quarantäne zu begeben, die am Wochenende in der Lindauer Seaside-Bar waren. Dort hatte sich am Freitag und Samstag ein Mann aufgehalten, der positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet wurde. Für das Amt ein Problem: Die Kontaktdaten der Gäste waren unvollständig.

„In der ,Seaside Bar’ auf der Lindauer Insel ist ein Gast, der auch hinter der Theke ausgeholfen hatte, bei seinen Besuchen nachweislich mit dem Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infiziert gewesen“, schreibt das Landratsamt ...