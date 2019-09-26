Traum erfüllt: Ehingerin eröffnet eigenes Yoga-Studio

Bis zuletzt hatte der Ehinger Helferkreis gehofft, dass der Pakistani Aslam Muhammad in Deutschland bleiben darf und nicht abgeschoben wird. Doch am frühen Dienstagmorgen musste der 28-Jährige in Frankfurt am Main ins Flugzeug in Richtung Islamabad steigen.

Die Hoffnung, dass der junge Mann irgendwann nach Deutschland zurückkehren und seine Arbeit wieder aufnehmen kann, will Wiebke Fischer vom Freundeskreis aber nicht so schnell aufgeben.