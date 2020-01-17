Platz Eins im Südwesten: Finanzamt Ehingen ist am schnellsten

Jetzt abstimmen: Die Bewerber haben Bilder Ihrer Kuchen abgeschickt. Jetzt liegt es an Ihnen, über die Gewinner abzustimmen. Die 10 besten Bäcker dürfen sich bei der Mycake 2020 in Friedrichshafen beim Wettbewerb „Essbarer Kuchen“ am 1. und 2. Februar messen. Stimmen Sie für Ihren Favoriten mit dem grünen Pfeil über dem Bild ab. Die Abstimmung läuft bis Mittwoch, 22. Januar.