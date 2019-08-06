Granheim trifft auf Oberligist Tettnang

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Nach der Festnahme eines Straftäters am Montagnachmittag hat die bayerische Polizei auch den zweiten flüchtigen Mann gefasst - im gleichen Ort wie den ersten: Lauben im Unterallgäu.

Die beiden waren am Sonntag während eines Hofgangs im Gefängnis in Memmingen über eine Mauer geflüchtet. Zunächst wurde der 37-Jährige am Montagnachmittag in Lauben im Landkreis Unterallgäu gefasst. Wenige Stunden später nahm die Polizei nach Hinweisen der Bevölkerung im selben Ort auch den zweiten Flüchtigen, einen 36 Jahre alten Mann, fest.