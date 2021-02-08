Ehingen Urspring rückt einen Platz vor

Der baden-württembergische Verwaltungsgerichtshof hat die nächtlichen Ausgangsbeschränkungen im Südwesten mit Wirkung ab Donnerstag aufgehoben, sie findet also in der Nacht von Mittwoch auf Donnerstag letztmalig Anwendung.

In einem am Montag in Mannheim verkündeten unanfechtbaren Beschluss gaben die Richter dem Eilantrag einer Frau aus Tübingen statt.

+++ Ausgangssperre in Baden-Württemberg aufgehoben: Experte erklärt die Folgen +++

Dem Beschluss zufolge ist die bisher landesweit von 20.