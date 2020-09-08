Sirenen, Lautsprecherwagen, Warnungen in Radio und Fernsehen: Am kommenden Donnerstag, 10. September um 11 Uhr wird es vielerorts laut in Deutschland. Zum ersten bundesweiten Warntag sollen nämlich zahlreiche Alarme ausgelöst werden. Wie der Tag in Städten der Region abläuft und was dahintersteckt, hat Schwäbische.de für Sie zusammengetragen.

Ein Test für den Ernstfall sei durchaus nötig, meint das Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe (BBK) in Bonn.