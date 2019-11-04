37 Bäume gefällt: Gerodete Streuobstwiese sorgt für Streit

Nach einem Unfall auf der B31 bei Lindau hat sich der Verkehr am Montagabend bis Friedrichshafen gestaut.

Der Unfall passierte gegen 18 Uhr. Ein Lastwagen, der aus Richtung Friedrichshafen in Richtung Kempten unterwegs war, fuhr in Höhe Schönbühl auf ein Auto auf. Verletzt wurde laut Polizei niemand. Allerdings dauerte es einige Zeit, bis ein geeignetes Pannenfahrzeug zur Verfügung stand. In der Zwischenzeit staute sich der Verkehr bis Friedrichshafen, wie die Lindauer Polizei auf Anfrage der LZ mitteilte.