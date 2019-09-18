Von Schwäbische Zeitung

Möglicherweise Opfer eines versuchten Tötungsdelikts geworden ist ein 37-jähriger Mann in Sigmaringen. Der Mann ist in den frühen Morgenstunden des vergangenen Sonntags kurz vor 6 Uhr von einer Zeugin auf Höhe des Fußgängerüberwegs am Karlsplatz mit einer schweren Stichverletzung im Bauch aufgefunden worden.

Das teilen Staatsanwaltschaft und die Polizei am Dienstag mit. Der 37-Jährige wurde notoperiert, er befindet sich aktuell in einem Krankenhaus, Lebensgefahr besteht nicht.