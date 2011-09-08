Weltbörsen und Finanzmärkte auf einen Blick

Hamburg (dpa) - Die Lage an den Internationalen Wertpapierbörsen am 8.09.2011 um 15:15 Uhr (New York Vortagsschluss)

Frankfurt Aktien Index DAX5.356,22 Punkte- 49,31 PunkteDurchschnittsrendite in %1,70 Prozent- 0,02 %-PunkteFinancial Times 100 Index5.294,60 Punkte- 23,99 PunkteTokio Schluss Nikkei Index8.793,12 Punkte+ 29,71 PunkteNew York Dow-Jones Index11.414,86 Punkte+ 275,56 PunkteDollar Frankfurt0,7120 Euro- 0,04 CentGold London 1. Unze1.827,00 Dollar- 17,00 DollarGold Kilobarren41.530,00 Euro- 610,00 Euro

Quelle: Reuters/oraise Stand: 8.09.2011 15:15 Uhr