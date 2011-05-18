Weltbörsen und Finanzmärkte auf einen Blick

Hamburg (dpa) - Die Lage an den Internationalen Wertpapierbörsen am 18.05.2011 um 15:15 Uhr (New York Vortagsschluss)

Frankfurt Aktien Index DAX7.285,73 Punkte+ 29,08 PunkteDurchschnittsrendite in %2,92 Prozent0,00 %-PunkteFinancial Times 100 Index5.905,94 Punkte+ 44,94 PunkteTokio Schluss Nikkei Index9.662,08 Punkte+ 95,06 PunkteNew York Dow-Jones Index12.479,58 Punkte- 68,79 PunkteDollar Frankfurt0,7029 Euro- 0,28 CentGold London 1. Unze1.495,50 Dollar+ 4,25 DollarGold Kilobarren33.270,00 Euro-220,00 Euro

Quelle: Reuters/oraise Stand: 18.05.2011 15:15 Uhr