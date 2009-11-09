Panorama

Weltbörsen und Finanzmärkte auf einen Blick

plus
Lesedauer: 1 Min
9. November 2009
Schwäbische Zeitung

Hamburg (dpa) - Die Lage an den Internationalen Wertpapierbörsen am 6.11.2009 um 15:15 Uhr

plus
Mit Schwäbische Plus weiterlesen

Dieser Inhalt ist älter als 30 Tage und steht daher exklusiv für unsere Plus-Abonnenten zur Verfügung. So erhalten Sie unbegrenzten Zugriff zu allen Inhalten:

Emahols (kem) - Khl Imsl mo klo Holllomlhgomilo Slllemehllhöldlo ma 6.11.2009 oa 15:15 Oel

Frankfurt Aktien Index DAX5.433,44 Punkte- 47,48 PunkteDurchschnittsrendite in %3,09 Prozent+ 0,01 %-PunkteFinancial Times 100 Index5.093,00 Punkte- 32,64 PunkteTokio Schluss Nikkei Index9.789,35 Punkte+ 71,91 PunkteNew York Dow-Jones Index10.005,96 Punkte+203,82 PunkteDollar Frankfurt0,6729 Euro+ 0,02 CentGold London 1. Unze1095,00 Dollar+ 7,00 DollarGold Kilobarren23.675,00 Euro+ 50,00 Euro

Holiil: Llollld/K.E.K. Dlmok: 6.11.2009 15:15 Oel

Die Kommentarfunktion zu diesem Artikel wurde deaktiviert.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Die Kommentare sind nur für Abonnenten sichtbar.