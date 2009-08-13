Weltbörsen und Finanzmärkte auf einen Blick
Die Lage an den Internationalen Wertpapierbörsen am 13.8.2009 um 15:15 Uhr (New York Vortagsschluss):Frankfurt Aktien Index DAX 5.413,37 Punkte + 63,28 Punkte Durchschnittsrendite in % 3,22 Prozent + 0,04 %-Punkte Financial Times 100 Index 4.765,23 Punkte + 48,47 Punkte Tokio Schluss Nikkei Index 10.517,19 Punkte + 82,19 Punkte New York Dow-Jones Index 9.361,61 Punkte +120,16 Punkte Dollar Frankfurt 0,6996 Euro - 0,61 Cent Gold London 1. Unze 956,00 Dollar + 12,50 Dollar Gold Kilobarren 21.625,00 Euro + 0,00 Euro
Quelle: Reuters/J.H.J. Stand: 13.8.2009 15:15 Uhr