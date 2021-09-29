USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September


Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 1.)StayThe Kid LAROI &amp; Justin Bieber
2.( 6.)Industry BabyLil Nas X &amp; Jack Harlow
3.( 2.)Way 2 SexyDrake Featuring Future &amp; Young Thug
4.( 3.)Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
5.( 5.)Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
6.( 7.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
7.( 8.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
8.( 4.)Knife TalkDrake Featuring 21 Savage &amp; Project Pat
9.( - )Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
10.( - )Thats What I WantLil Nas X

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210929-99-414637/2

Wir haben die allgemeine Kommentarfunktion unter unseren Texten abgeschaltet. Für einzelne Texte wird es auch weiterhin die Möglichkeit zum Austausch geben. Aufgrund der Vielzahl an Kommentaren können wir derzeit aber keine gründliche Moderation mehr gewährleisten. Mehr Informationen zu unseren Beweggründen finden Sie hier.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen