USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 28. Juli 2021

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 7.)ButterBTS
2.( 2.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
3.( 4.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
4.( 3.)StayThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
5.( 5.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
6.( 6.)Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
7.( 1.)Permission to DanceBTS
8.( 8.)Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
9.(10.)Deja VuOlivia Rodrigo
10.( 9.)Save Your TearsThe Weeknd & Ariana Grande

