USA Top 10 (Singles)

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 1.)StayThe Kid LAROI &amp; Justin Bieber
2.( 3.)Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
3.( 2.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
4.( - )RumorsLizzo &amp; Cardi B
5.( 4.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
6.( 5.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
7.( 8.)Industry BabyLil Nas X &amp; Jack Harlow
8.( 7.)ButterBTS
9.(10.)Deja VuOlivia Rodrigo
10.( 9.)Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X

