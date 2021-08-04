USA Top 10 (Singles)

PlatzVorwocheTielAct
1.( 1.)ButterBTS
2.( - )Industry BabyLil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3.( 2.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
4.( 4.)StayThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
5.( 3.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
6.( 5.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
7.( 6.)Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
8.( 8.)Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
9.( 7.)Permission to DanceBTS
10.( 9.)Deja VuOlivia Rodrigo

