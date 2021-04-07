USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Act
|1.
|( - )
|Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
|Lil Nas X
|2.
|( 1.)
|Peaches
|Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
|3.
|( 3.)
|Leave the Door Open
|Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
|4.
|( 2.)
|Up
|Cardi B
|5.
|( 4.)
|Drivers License
|Olivia Rodrigo
|6.
|( 5.)
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|7.
|( 7.)
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
|8.
|( 6.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|9.
|(10.)
|Mood
|24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
|10.
|( 9.)
|What You Know Bout Love
|Pop Smoke
