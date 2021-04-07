USA Top 10 (Singles)

Viel Sonnenschein und warme Temperaturen bestimmten das Osterwochenende am Bodensee. Entsprechend zog es in Friedrichshafen und Umgebung viele Menschen an die frische Luft.

Nicht immer geschah das unter Einhaltung der Corona-Regeln. Gerade die Maskenpflicht, die derzeit an einigen Uferbereichen im Kreis gilt, nahmen viele Ausflügler nicht besonders ernst. Hinzu kamen zahlreiche Camper, die mit ihren Wohnmobilen Stell- und Parkplätze am See ansteuerten.