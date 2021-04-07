USA Top 10 (Singles)

Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
2.( 1.)PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
3.( 3.)Leave the Door OpenSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4.( 2.)UpCardi B
5.( 4.)Drivers LicenseOlivia Rodrigo
6.( 5.)Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
7.( 7.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8.( 6.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
9.(10.)Mood24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
10.( 9.)What You Know Bout LovePop Smoke

Am Hinteren Hafen in Friedrichshafen stehen am Wochenende zahlreiche Wohnmobile.

Trotz Verbot: Zahlreiche Camper kommen mit ihren Wohnmobilen an den Bodensee

Friedrichshafen
Von Florian Peking

Viel Sonnenschein und warme Temperaturen bestimmten das Osterwochenende am Bodensee. Entsprechend zog es in Friedrichshafen und Umgebung viele Menschen an die frische Luft.

Nicht immer geschah das unter Einhaltung der Corona-Regeln. Gerade die Maskenpflicht, die derzeit an einigen Uferbereichen im Kreis gilt, nahmen viele Ausflügler nicht besonders ernst. Hinzu kamen zahlreiche Camper, die mit ihren Wohnmobilen Stell- und Parkplätze am See ansteuerten.

Impftermin-Ampel: Schwäbische.de muss Service leider einstellen

Region
Von Hagen Schönherr und Jennifer Schuler und Dr. Steffen Ehrmann

Wochenlang hat die Impftermin-Ampel Menschen bei der Buchung von Impfterminen unterstützt. Die große Beliebtheit bringt das Konzept aber an technische Grenzen - das hat nun Konsequenzen.

Das Problem: In Deutschland wird endlich gegen das Corona-Virus geimpft - und viele Menschen wollen einen Impftermin. Doch der Impfstoff ist knapp, die Buchung eines Termins glich vor allem zu Beginn der Impfkampagne einem Glücksspiel.

Um Menschen auf der Suche nach einem Impftermin zu helfen hat Schwäbische.

Der Inzidenzwert im Ostalbkreis liegt nach wie vor oberhalb der 100er-Grenze. Noch (Stand Dienstag) hat sich der Landrat nicht

Inzidenzwert nach wie vor oberhalb 100er-Grenze – So ist die aktuelle Lage nach Ostern

Ostalb
Von Michael Häußler

Die Zahl der Gesamtfälle im Ostalbkreis hat am Dienstag laut Daten des Landesgesundheitsamts erneut eine 1000er-Grenze überschritten. 11 085 Menschen wurden seit Ausbruch der Pandemie positiv auf das neuartige Coronavirus getestet.

Der Inzidenzwert ist zwar gesunken. Allerdings hält er sich weiterhin oberhalb der 100er-Grenze. Innerhalb einer Woche haben sich (Stand Dienstag) knapp 136 Menschen pro 100 000 Einwohner mit Sars-CoV-2 infiziert.