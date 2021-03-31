USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )PeachesJustin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
2.( 1.)UpCardi B
3.( 2.)Leave the Door OpenSilk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4.( 3.)Drivers LicenseOlivia Rodrigo
5.( 5.)Save Your TearsThe Weeknd
6.( 6.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
7.( 7.)LevitatingDua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8.( 4.)What's NextDrake
9.( - )What You Know Bout LovePop Smoke
10.( 8.)Mood24kGoldn Featuring iann dior

Impftermin-Ampel: Schwäbische.de muss Service leider einstellen

Wochenlang hat die Impftermin-Ampel Menschen bei der Buchung von Impfterminen unterstützt. Die große Beliebtheit bringt das Konzept aber an technische Grenzen - das hat nun Konsequenzen.

Das Problem: In Deutschland wird endlich gegen das Corona-Virus geimpft - und viele Menschen wollen einen Impftermin. Doch der Impfstoff ist knapp, die Buchung eines Termins glich vor allem zu Beginn der Impfkampagne einem Glücksspiel.

Um Menschen auf der Suche nach einem Impftermin zu helfen hat Schwäbische.

Baden-Württembergs Sozial- und Integrationsminister Manne Lucha

Corona-Newsblog: Lucha will Ausgangssperre in Landkreisen notfalls anordnen

Die wichtigsten Nachrichten und aktuellen Entwicklungen zum Coronavirus im Newsblog mit Fokus auf Deutschland und Schwerpunkt auf den Südwesten.

Aktuelle Zahlen des RKI¹: Aktuell nachgewiesene Infizierte Baden-Württemberg: ca. 25.200 (361.625 Gesamt - ca. 327.800 Genesene - 8.684 Verstorbene) Todesfälle Baden-Württemberg: 8.684 Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz Baden-Württemberg: 125,7 Aktuell nachgewiesene Infizierte Deutschland: ca. 210.700 (2.808.

Landesgartenschau in Überlingen

Landesgartenschau Überlingen wegen zu hoher Inzidenz verschoben

Die Landesgartenschau in Überlingen wird wegen zu hoher Corona-Infektionszahlen im Bodenseekreis verschoben. "Aus Sorge, in einer kritischen Phase der Pandemie noch mehr Menschen als ohnehin schon nach Überlingen zu locken, haben wir schweren Herzens die Eröffnung abgesagt" teilte Überlingens Oberbürgermeister Jan Zeitler (SPD) am Mittwoch mit.

Zuvor habe er sich mit Landrat Lothar Wölfle (CDU) und der Geschäftsführung der Landesgartenschau abgestimmt.