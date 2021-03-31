USA Top 10 (Singles)

Von Landesdienst Baden-Württemberg

Die Landesgartenschau in Überlingen wird wegen zu hoher Corona-Infektionszahlen im Bodenseekreis verschoben. "Aus Sorge, in einer kritischen Phase der Pandemie noch mehr Menschen als ohnehin schon nach Überlingen zu locken, haben wir schweren Herzens die Eröffnung abgesagt" teilte Überlingens Oberbürgermeister Jan Zeitler (SPD) am Mittwoch mit.

Zuvor habe er sich mit Landrat Lothar Wölfle (CDU) und der Geschäftsführung der Landesgartenschau abgestimmt.