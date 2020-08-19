Panorama

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( - )WAPCardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2.( 2.)RockstarDaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
3.( 4.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
4.( 3.)Whats PoppinJack Harlow
5.( 1.)Watermelon SugarHarry Styles
6.( 5.)RosesSAINt JHN
7.( 7.)Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8.( - )SmileJuice WRLD & The Weeknd
9.( 9.)Go CrazyChris Brown & Young Thug
10.( - )Before You GoLewis Capaldi

