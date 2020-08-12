Panorama

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( 7.)Watermelon SugarHarry Styles
2.( 2.)RockstarDaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
3.( 3.)Whats PoppinJack Harlow
4.( 5.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
5.( 8.)RosesSAINt JHN
6.( - )My FutureBillie Eilish
7.(10.)Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
8.( 1.)CardiganTaylor Swift
9.( - )Go CrazyChris Brown & Young Thug
10.( - )Blueberry FaygoLil Mosey

