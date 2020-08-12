USA Top 10 (Singles)

Unser Redakteur und seine Frau haben eine geistig behinderte Tochter: Lea. Die Coronazeit hat sie in eine tiefe Krise gestürzt, weil sie wegen der Pandemie-Bestimmungen ihr betreute eigene Wohnung in Ravensburg mit Freunden, Mitbewohnern und ihrem Alltag verlassen hat.

Die Traurigkeit, die sie, zurück in der eigenen Familie, dann befiel, hat ihr Vater in einem sehr persönlichen, öffentlichen Brief in Worte gefasst. Das hat viele Menschen interessiert, weil die Lage von Menschen mit geistigen Behinderungen in der Coronazeit bis ...