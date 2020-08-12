USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York)
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 7.)
|Watermelon Sugar
|Harry Styles
|2.
|( 2.)
|Rockstar
|DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
|3.
|( 3.)
|Whats Poppin
|Jack Harlow
|4.
|( 5.)
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|5.
|( 8.)
|Roses
|SAINt JHN
|6.
|( - )
|My Future
|Billie Eilish
|7.
|(10.)
|Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)
|Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo
|8.
|( 1.)
|Cardigan
|Taylor Swift
|9.
|( - )
|Go Crazy
|Chris Brown & Young Thug
|10.
|( - )
|Blueberry Faygo
|Lil Mosey
