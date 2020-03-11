Panorama

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Lesedauer: 1 Min
11. März 2020
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( 1.)The BoxRoddy Ricch
2.( 2.)Life Is GoodFuture Featuring Drake
3.( 5.)Don't Start NowDua Lipa
4.( 3.)CirclesPost Malone
5.( - )Stupid LoveLady Gaga
6.( 6.)RoxanneArizona Zervas
7.( 8.)Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
8.( 7.)Dance MonkeyTones And I
9.( 9.)MemoriesMaroon 5
10.( - )IntentionsJustin Bieber Featuring Quavo
