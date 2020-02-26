USA Top 10 (Singles)

Erstmals ist in Baden-Württemberg bei einem deutschen Reisenden das neuartige Coronavirus nachgewiesen worden. In Nordrhein-Westfalen gibt es mittlerweile zwei Infizierte. Im Newsblog von Schwäbische.de halten wir Sie den Tag über auf dem Laufenden.

Das Wichtigste in Kürze: Bei dem Infizierten in Baden-Württemberg handelt es sich um einen 25-jährigen Mann aus dem Landkreis Göppingen Der Patient war am Wochenende noch in Neu-Ulm im Kino Ein Mann aus dem Kreis Heinsberg in NRW hat in Folge des Virus ein Lungenversagen erlitten.