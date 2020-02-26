USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 1.)
|The Box
|Roddy Ricch
|2.
|( 2.)
|Life Is Good
|Future Featuring Drake
|3.
|( 3.)
|Circles
|Post Malone
|4.
|( 5.)
|Dance Monkey
|Tones And I
|5.
|( 6.)
|Don't Start Now
|Dua Lipa
|6.
|( 7.)
|Roxanne
|Arizona Zervas
|7.
|( 4.)
|Memories
|Maroon 5
|8.
|( 8.)
|Someone You Loved
|Lewis Capaldi
|9.
|( - )
|Intentions
|Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
|10.
|( - )
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd