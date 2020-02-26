Panorama

USA Top 10 (Singles)

26. Februar 2020
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( 1.)The BoxRoddy Ricch
2.( 2.)Life Is GoodFuture Featuring Drake
3.( 3.)CirclesPost Malone
4.( 5.)Dance MonkeyTones And I
5.( 6.)Don't Start NowDua Lipa
6.( 7.)RoxanneArizona Zervas
7.( 4.)MemoriesMaroon 5
8.( 8.)Someone You LovedLewis Capaldi
9.( - )IntentionsJustin Bieber Featuring Quavo
10.( - )Blinding LightsThe Weeknd
