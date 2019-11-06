Panorama

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Lesedauer: 1 Min
6. November 2019
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( - )Lose You To Love MeSelena Gomez
2.( 1.)Someone You LovedLewis Capaldi
3.( 4.)CirclesPost Malone
4.( 3.)SenoritaShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
5.( 2.)Truth HurtsLizzo
6.( - )Good as HellLizzo
7.( - )Follow GodKanye West
8.( 5.)No GuidanceChris Brown Featuring Drake
9.( 6.)PaniniLil Nas X
10.( 8.)Bad GuyBillie Eilish
