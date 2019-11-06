USA Top 10 (Singles)

So fassungslos hat man Bürgermeister Roland Weinschenk und den Ersten Beigeordneten, Thomas Manz, selten erlebt: Der Verwaltungsausschuss hat den Neubau des Verwaltungsgebäudes am Stadtsee am Dienstagabend mehrheitlich abgelehnt.

Der Grund: Die enorme Kostensteigerung stieß etlichen Stadträten auf. Da halfen auch alle guten Argumente der Stadtverantwortlichen nichts.

Ich halte das für einen Schuss ins eigene Knie.

Bürgermeister Roland Weinschenk

