USA Top 10 (Singles)

7. August 2019
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( 1.)Old Town RoadLil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2.( 2.)Bad GuyBillie Eilish
3.( 3.)SenoritaShawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
4.( 5.)Truth HurtsLizzo
5.( 4.)TalkKhalid
6.( - )No GuidanceChris Brown Featuring Drake
7.( 6.)I Don't CareEd Sheeran & Justin Bieber
8.( 7.)GoodbyesPost Malone Featuring Young Thug
9.( 8.)SuckerJonas Brothers
10.( - )Ran$omLil Tecca
