USA Top 10 (Singles)

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Mit der Faust schlägt der Vater seinem Säugling mehrfach ins Gesicht, schleudert ihn mit dem Kopf voran gegen das Gitter des Kinderbettes, beißt in Unterarm und Schulter. Er wirft den kleinen Körper zurück auf die Wickelunterlage. Durch den Aufprall bricht das Holz. So steht es in der Anklageschrift. So bestätigt sich die Tat vor Gericht. Das acht Monate alte Baby erleidet schwere Hirnverletzungen durch Schütteln und stirbt daran. Das Landgericht Kempten verurteilte den Vater am Mittwoch wegen Mordes: Der 22-Jährige muss 14 Jahre und sechs ...