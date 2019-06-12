USA Top 10 (Singles)

In einem Mehrfamilienhaus in der Saulgauer Straße in Biberach ist in der Nacht zu Mittwoch ein Feuer ausgebrochen. „Eine Bewohnerin ist aufgewacht, weil sie es Knistern hörte“, sagte Polizeisprecher Holger Fink auf Nachfrage von „Schwäbische.de“. Gegen 1.15 Uhr wurden die Einsatzkräfte alarmiert. Möglicherweise löste ein defektes Gerät das Feuer aus.

Nachdem die Bewohner die Feuerwehr verständigt hatten, rückte ein Großaufgebot an Rettungskräften an.