USA Top 10 (Singles)

12. Juni 2019
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 1.)Old Town RoadLil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
2.( 2.)Bad GuyBillie Eilish
3.( 3.)TalkKhalid
4.( 5.)SuckerJonas Brothers
5.( 4.)I Don't CareEd Sheeran & Justin Bieber
6.( 6.)Wow.Post Malone
7.( 7.)Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)Post Malone & Swae Lee
8.( 8.)SugeDaBaby
9.( - )No GuidanceChris Brown Feat. Drake
10.( 9.)Dancing With A StrangerSam Smith & Normani
