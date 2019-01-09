Artikel

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Lesedauer: 1 Min
9. Januar 2019
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 2.)Without MeHalsey
2.( 1.)Thank U, NextAriana Grande
3.( 5.)SunflowerPost Malone & Swae Lee
4.( 4.)Sicko ModeTravis Scott
5.( 6.)High HopesPanic! At The Disco
6.( 7.)HappierMarshmello & Bastille
7.( - )Girls Like YouMaroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
8.( - )Drip Too HardLil Baby & Gunna
9.( - )ZEZEKodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
10.( - )Better NowPost Malone
Ihr Kommentar wird nach einer kurzen Prüfung durch unsere Redaktion veröffentlicht.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen