Artikel

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Lesedauer: 1 Min
19. Dezember 2018
Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret/in
1.( 1.)Thank U, NextAriana Grande
2.( 3.)Without MeHalsey
3.( 2.)Sicko ModeTravis Scott
4.( 4.)HappierMarshmello & Bastille
5.( 5.)High HopesPanic! At The Disco
6.( 7.)All I Want For Christmas Is YouMariah Carey
7.( - )SunflowerPost Malone & Swae Lee
8.( 9.)Drip Too HardLil Baby & Gunna
9.( 8.)ZEZEKodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
10.( - )Girls Like YouMaroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Ihr Kommentar wird nach einer kurzen Prüfung durch unsere Redaktion veröffentlicht.
FAQ | Nutzungsregeln
Kommentare werden geladen