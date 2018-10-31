USA Top 10 (Singles)

Von Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Nach einer mutmaßlichen Gruppenvergewaltigung in Freiburg geht FDP-Landtagsfraktionschef Hans-Ulrich Rülke Innenminister Thomas Strobl (CDU) an. Rülke verlangte am Mittwoch in Stuttgart Aufklärung dazu, warum der seit dem 10. Oktober vorliegende Haftbefehl gegen einen der Hauptverdächtigen zunächst nicht vollzogen wurde.

Das Ministerium hatte erst ermittlungstaktische Gründe angeführt. Am Dienstag teilten Polizei und Staatsanwaltschaft in Freiburg aber mit, der Grund habe darin gelegen, dass der Aufenthaltsort des Mannes nicht ...