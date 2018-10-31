USA Top 10 (Singles)

Artikel

31. Oktober 2018
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelInterpret
1.( 1.)Girls Like YouMaroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
2.( 7.)Sicko ModeTravis Scott
3.( 3.)Lucid DreamsJuice WRLD
4.( 6.)HappierMarshmello & Bastille
5.( 4.)Better NowPost Malone
6.( 2.)ZEZEKodak Black Featuring Travis Scott & Offset
7.( 9.)Youngblood5 Seconds Of Summer
8.( 8.)Drip Too HardLil Baby & Gunna
9.( - )SunflowerPost Malone & Swae Lee
10.( - )Love LiesKhalid & Normani
