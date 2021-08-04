USA Top 10 (Alben)

Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )F*ck LoveThe Kid LAROI
2.( 3.)SourOlivia Rodrigo
3.( 4.)Planet HerDoja Cat
4.( 5.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
5.( 1.)FaithPop Smoke
6.( 6.)The Voice Of The HeroesLil Baby & Lil Durk
7.( - )Bigger Than Life Or DeathEST Gee
8.( 7.)Hall of FamePolo G
9.( - )FolkloreTaylor Swift
10.( 8.)Future NostalgiaDua Lipa

