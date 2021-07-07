USA Top 10 (Alben)

Deutsche Presse-Agentur

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( - )Call Me If You Get LostTyler, The Creator
2.( - )Planet HerDoja Cat
3.( 1.)SourOlivia Rodrigo
4.( 3.)The Voice Of The HeroesLil Baby & Lil Durk
5.( 2.)Hall of FamePolo G
6.( 5.)Dangerous: The Double AlbumMorgan Wallen
7.( 4.)Culture IIIMigos
8.( 9.)Inside (The Songs)Bo Burnham
9.( 7.)Future NostalgiaDua Lipa
10.( - )JusticeJustin Bieber

